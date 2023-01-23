Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurates Judicial Complex at DIKhan

UrduPoint.com

Published January 23, 2023

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex at Dera Ismail Khan

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Monday formally inaugurated the newly constructed Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex at Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said that the construction of a judicial complex in Dera Ismail Khan was a good initiative which would help provide facilities for people regarding legal matters under one roof.

�He said the judicial institutions were known as symbols of justice, adding that any injustice would not be tolerated.

He said that this magnificent building of the judicial complex had been built and now every possible measure would be taken to resolve the problems of the lawyers, judges and the public.

C&W officials gave a briefing regarding the structure, cost and construction of the judicial complex.

Chief Justice said that the problems of lawyers including parking and sitting of lawyers will be solved on priority basis.

"I have great love for Dera Ismail Khan because I also have been remained in D I Khan bench" CJ added.

The ceremony was attended by senior judges, lawyers community and other senior government officials.

Chief Justice also inaugurated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa service tribunal camp court, which was a longstanding demand of the people. Justice Qaiser Rashid said that this is very welcome for Dera Ismail Khan as it is the first time a bench has been formed in the province.

It was opened at an old family court building near the Session court building and now the government employees would have all facilities in the camp court to pursue their cases insteading of travelling to Peshawar in this regard.

Chief Justice also inaugurated the Judicial Residency.

On this occasion, Justice Faheem Wali, Registrar Peshawar High Court, PSO Peshawar High Court, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, Director General Prosecution, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib and many others including lawyers were present.

Chief Justice and Justice Faheem Wali also planted saplings in the greenery of the judicial complex.

Meanwhile, the Cheif Justice visited the Miankhel Residence for offering condolence on the death of Ex-Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and ex-MNA Sardar Umar Farooq Khan Miankhel.

