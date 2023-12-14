Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan visits Kohat Jail

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan along with District and Sessions Judge Kohat on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan along with District and Sessions Judge Kohat on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat.

The chief justice was presented with a salute by the jail security staff. Superintendent District Jail Kohat Abdul Bari briefed him about the security and facilities being provided to the inmates in Kohat Jail.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan met with the inmates and inquired about the issues being faced by them in the prison. He issued necessary orders for resolution to the problems of inmates.

On the occasion, no complaints were received against the jail administration upon which the chief justice expressed satisfaction and directed the jail administration to further improve the facilities for jail inmates.

