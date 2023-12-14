Open Menu

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan Visits Kohat Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan visits Kohat Jail

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan along with District and Sessions Judge Kohat on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Mohammad Ibrahim Khan along with District and Sessions Judge Kohat on Thursday visited District Jail Kohat.

The chief justice was presented with a salute by the jail security staff. Superintendent District Jail Kohat Abdul Bari briefed him about the security and facilities being provided to the inmates in Kohat Jail.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan met with the inmates and inquired about the issues being faced by them in the prison. He issued necessary orders for resolution to the problems of inmates.

On the occasion, no complaints were received against the jail administration upon which the chief justice expressed satisfaction and directed the jail administration to further improve the facilities for jail inmates.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Chief Justice Resolution Peshawar High Court Jail Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Bari Kohat

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

13 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

13 minutes ago
 Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join ..

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive Ban ..

12 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

13 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

18 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

16 minutes ago
Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

16 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

16 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

16 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

16 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

16 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan