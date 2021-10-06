Chief Minister chairs meeting to review jail reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review the prisons package and the pace of jails reforms in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review the prisons package and the pace of jails reforms in the province.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, ACS (Home), IG (Prisons), SMU head and others attended the meeting.

The CM directed to introduce feasible amendments in the Punjab Probation and Parole Act adding that the budgetary requirement be ensured for healthy meals to captives. Similarly, expedient recommendations be compiled to get rid of the menace of torture and inhuman treatment.

The cable networking be completed early so that the inmates could watch ptv news, PTV Home and other entertainment channels. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the recruitment of 44 psychologists and directed to finalize the prisons package without delay.

The meeting was told that recruitment of 1037 jail staff had been started as the CM had given in-principle approval to recruit 4930 wardens and also instructed to fill vacant posts of doctors and paramedics for different jails.

It had also been decided in principle to improve the service structure of jails staff.

The CM was informed that the inmates could lodge their grievances during calls by pressing the code. Action had been initiated on 489 accusations and 705 inquiries were held over unlawful acts gleaned through video monitoring of jails.

Similarly, PMIS had been enforced in 21 jails while the same would be introduced in 22 other prisons. Dysfunctional fans had been replaced in Multan jail after CM's inspection while washrooms and kitchen were repaired along with the provision of a water cooler facility. Likewise, ceiling and exhaust fans had been installed and 85 toilets were repaired in DG Khan jail. Furthermore, 100 fans had also been installed in Sialkot jail after the inspection of the chief minister, the meeting informed.