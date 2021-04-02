Chief Minister condoles death of singer Shaukat Ali

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Usman Buzdar said that Shaukat Ali earned a unique place among singers of his era and singing style of Shaukat Ali will long be remembered. He promoted patriotism and Punjabi culture through his songs and his death has closed a golden chapter of singing.