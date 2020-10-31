UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condoles Demise Of Kashif Abbasi's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chief Minister condoles demise of Kashif Abbasi's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of famous anchorperson Kashif Abbasi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of famous anchorperson Kashif Abbasi.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with Kashif Abbasi and bereaved family members.

In his condolence message on Saturday, the chief minister said that there was no remedy of this loss and may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthto the bereaved family members to bear this irreparableloss with fortitude.

