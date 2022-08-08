Chief Minister congratulates Arshad Majeed for winning gold medal in CWG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal in Commonwealth Games (CWG).

In his felicitation message issued here, he said that athlete Arshad Majeed through his superb performance had raised the image of the country.

The CM said, "Determined and courageous youngsters like Arshad Nadeem are real face of the country."Parvez Elahi congratulated the family of athlete and hoped that in future Arshad Majeed would bring more laurels to the country.