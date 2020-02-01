Chief Minister directs completion of arrangement to initiate work on CPEC City Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday directed completion of arrangements and prerequisites including clearance of land to initiate construction work on CPEC City Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday directed completion of arrangements and prerequisites including clearance of land to initiate construction work on CPEC City Nowshera.

He was presiding over a progress review meeting of housing department here at Chief Minister Secretariat which was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, Minister for education Akbar Ayub, Secretary Housing, representative of FWO, DPO Nowshera and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

He also directed immediate provision of required strength of police for consolidation of CPEC land and approved establishment of exclusive police station for CPEC City to enhance security arrangement.

Mahmood Khan directed authorities concerned to accelerate payment to land owners. He also underlined the need for immediately initiating of works on this project so that economic activities could be started as soon as possible.

On the occasion, Chief Minister was briefed about different developmental schemes being undertaken by provincial housing authority.

He was briefed that PC-I of Hangu Model Town has also been sent to Provincial Development Working Party. Master plan for media colony, Dangram Housing Scheme Swat has been prepared and the scheme would also be ready for inauguration till April 2020.

It was told that Rs. 700 million have been approved for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The meeting was informed about the progress on construction of high rise flats for government servants at Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar and that Rs. 200 million have been allocated in ADP 2019-20 for the project. 144 flats of various categories are being established under the project whereas 56 percent physical work on the project has been completed. The meeting was also briefed about establishment of satellite towns in KP.

The CM directed that agriculture land should not be utilized for housing schemes and suitable sites should be identified for establishment of satellites towns.