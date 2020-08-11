UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Directs Line Depts To Remain Vigilant 24/7

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

Chief Minister directs line depts to remain vigilant 24/7

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration and WASA to remain alert round-the-clock to cope with the situation resulting due to monsoon rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :

The weather situation should be continuously monitored and implementation of rainwater's drainage plan should be ensured, he said and added that necessary machinery should be fully functional and drainage of rainwater should be completed in the minimum time.

The Chief Minister reiterated that citizens should not face any difficulty during rains, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Similarly, the flow of traffic should remain smooth and the officials of the line departments should be present in the field instead sitting in offices during rain.

The report about the drainage of rainwater should be sent to the CM Office along with the timeline,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

