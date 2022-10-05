Chief Minister for devising mechanism to resolve college teachers' issues

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to devise a foolproof mechanism to resolve college teachers' issues and stressed that the solution of the problems of nation-builders is a collective responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to devise a foolproof mechanism to resolve college teachers' issues and stressed that the solution of the problems of nation-builders is a collective responsibility.

The teaching staff of Government Fatima Jinnah College Chuna Mandi met the CM here, said a handout.

The CM assured to give sympathetic consideration to the issue of contract teachers and assured that the Punjab government would solve their genuine issues on a priority. On his direction, a committee of secretaries of higher education, regulation and law departments was formed to present feasible proposals within 14 days.

The CM noted that the teachers are rendering the service of educating the youth with passion and hard work. Meanwhile, he added that strict punishments have been proposed to curb drug addiction in educational institutions and drug pushers would be given strict punishments. An autonomous body would be formed in Punjab to curb drugs along with setting up special courts and police stations, he added and asked the teachers to play their role in sensitising the youth about the hazards of drugs.

Former principal secretary GM Sikandar, ACS, secretary higher education and others were also present.