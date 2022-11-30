UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Orders Revival Of Punjab Transport Company

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has, in principle, approved to operate 513 hybrid/electric buses in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has, in principle, approved to operate 513 hybrid/electric buses in the city.

Chairing the 19th meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office, he ordered to arrange more buses for feeder routes in Lahore along with an expansion of the Speedo feeder bus service from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Muridke to accommodate the periphery localities.

The CM ordered revival of the Punjab Transport Company and approved repair and maintenance of buses of the Pakistan Metrobus System in Rawalpindi/Islamabad along with the procurement of new buses. Similarly, it was decided, in principle, to continue the Bahawalpur-Lodhran bus service and addition of 12 buses to the fleet.

The CM said that eight stations of the Orange Line Metro Train would be commercialised along with improvement in Lahore Metrobus System.

The janitorial services of Pakistan Metrobus Service in Rawalpindi/Islamabad would be given to Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, he noted.

The meeting decided to acquire the services of NRTC for automatic fare collection and bus scheduling system and also approved an amendment in the contract for the repair and maintenance of buses of the Lahore Metrobus System. The insurance of the Orange Line Metro Train system and ex post facto approval of the decision to give 15 buses to CDA were also endorsed.

Provincial Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema, MPAs Shamim Aftab & Khadija Umer, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Chairman PTC Mian Haroon Akbar, Secretaries of Transport & Finance departments, MD and Secretary Punjab Masstransit Authority and others attended the meeting.

