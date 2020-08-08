UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Shaheed Constable

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tribute to the bravery and courage of Shaheed constable Ashraf who was shot dead by dacoits in Mandi Faizabad.

Usman Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the the bereaved family.

The chief minister said that Shaheed Constable Ashraf was the pride of Punjab Police and Punjab government was standing beside his family in this time of trial.

He assured that family of Shaheed Ashraf would not be left alone and they would be taken care of in every possible way.

