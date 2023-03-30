UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Bahawalpur To Inspect Free Flour Distribution

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited Bahawalpur to inspect free flour distribution centers, established at Government College of Technology and Government Abbasia High School

He enquired the people about the arrangements for the flour distribution. He issued orders for immediate redressal of complaints. He asked the deserving people to get registered in the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the flour bags should be distributed among deserving people. He checked the identity cards of some people to check their particulars.

He instructed the officials to provide maximum number of flour bags to deserving people .

Mohsin Naqvi said that senior citizens should be given flour on priority basis. He said that issues related to verification to be resolved with the help of NADRA and Benazir Income Support Programmes databases.

He said that people were getting relief from this historical package of Federal and Punjab governments.

The Chief Minister said that persistent monitoring had streamlined the distribution process.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Abbas Shah were also present on the occasion.

