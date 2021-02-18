Chief Minister seeks action plan on jail reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressing strong indignation over delay in making solid progress on jail reforms plan, sought an action plan within seven days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressing strong indignation over delay in making solid progress on jail reforms plan, sought an action plan within seven days.

He also ordered for providing separate signed reports about the provision of fans, coolers and functioning of PCOs and other facilities in jails.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office to review jail reforms programme. At the outset, the CM made it clear that he wanted immediate progress adding that implementation timeline should be provided by devising an action plan within seven days.

On the direction of the CM, a committee was constituted under the law minister to submit an action plan within seven days. "I will transform the rancid system at any cost," he stressed.

The CM directed to identify as well as the accomplishment of targets with their timelines and added that he will go to last extent to rectify the existing system by revamping the jails.

The routine all was okay reports after holding meetings will not be tolerated as lip-service will not work any further, the CM indicated and added that prisoners were human beings like all of us having legal rights. The languishing of prisoners and illegal activities will have to be curbed in jails, he said.

Meanwhile, the CM regretted the complaints of extortion and torture of prisoners and directed to take immediate action on such complaints.

Similarly, women prisoners and juvenile offenders also face difficulties in barracks, the CM continued and further directed to ensure the provision of medicines in jail hospitals and dispensaries.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Ayesha Nawaz MPA, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan participated through video link.