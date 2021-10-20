Chief Minister takes live calls at FM 95 radio

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the FM 95 Punjab Rung radio at PILAC and received live calls from listeners who were pleasantly surprised to hear the chief minister live

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the FM 95 Punjab Rung radio at PILAC and received live calls from listeners who were pleasantly surprised to hear the chief minister live.

They asked the CM to share his favourite couplet and appreciated a direct dialogue with the CM.

They pointed out that Usman Buzdar was the first chief minister to adopt a public approach to liaise with the people.

The CM divulged that non-commercial tv would also start transmissions soon.

Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro, secretary information, DG PILAC and DGPR were also present.