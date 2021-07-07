UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Dilip Kumar's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved over Dilip Kumar's death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt condolence over the death of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt condolence over the death of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said that Dilip Kumar ruled the hearts of people for a long time and his death had concluded an era of the film industry.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

