Chief Secretary calls on Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal on Wednesday called on Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here at Governor's House.

At the meeting, both discussed matters pertaining to the administrative affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and good governance.

The governor felicitated Imdadullah Bosal on assuming charge of the Chief Secretary and expressed well wishes for him, said a statement issued from the Governor's House.