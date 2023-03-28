UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Reviews Flour Distribution & Public Welfare Measures In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday chaired a meeting and reviewed various measures for good governance and public welfare.

The administrative secretaries of all departments were present at the meeting, where they were directed to closely monitor the distribution of flour and prices of food items in their respective districts.

Furthermore, a plantation campaign is being launched in anticipation of spring, and the administrative secretaries have been tasked with monitoring the polio campaign at the district level.

The implementation of the dengue control plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also been emphasized.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry also provided an update on the flour distribution process, stating that so far, 1.2 million families have received flour, and in total, 5.7 million families will be provided with free flour under the Atta scheme.

Pakistan

