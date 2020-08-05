UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Domestic Labour Banned In Islamabad Capital Territory

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Child domestic labour banned in Islamabad Capital Territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Child domestic Labour has been banned through a Gazette notification. This decision was approved by cabinet decision earlier.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said in her tweet "Finally cabinet decision enforced through Gazette notification.

Child Domestic Labour proscribed under 1991 Child Employment Act - valid for ICT but provinces can adopt through a simple provincial assembly resolution of the same. First time child domestic labour proscribed in Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Provincial Assembly Same Cabinet Labour Employment

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

32 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

3 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

3 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.