Child domestic labour banned in Islamabad Capital Territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Child domestic Labour has been banned through a Gazette notification. This decision was approved by cabinet decision earlier.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said in her tweet "Finally cabinet decision enforced through Gazette notification.

Child Domestic Labour proscribed under 1991 Child Employment Act - valid for ICT but provinces can adopt through a simple provincial assembly resolution of the same. First time child domestic labour proscribed in Pakistan."