BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :China will hold a grand military parade, the largest in two decades, on October 1 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the State Council Information Office announced on Thursday.

According to the embassy of the People's Republic of China here, the scale of this year's military parade will exceed those of the 50th and 60th anniversaries, and the parade for the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War of Resistance against Japan.

Some advanced weapons will make their maiden appearances in the equipment formation of the parade, demonstrating the Chinese national defense's level of development. All equipment that will be on display in the parade is domestically made. The military parade is not aimed at any specific country or region, China announced.

A ceremony to award highest state honors to 36 national heroes will be held to celebrate the 70th anniversary on October 1.

China will also award souvenir medals to people who have made contributions to the establishment of the People's Republic of China besides releasing commemorative coins and stamps for the 70th anniversary.

An online exhibition will be arranged for netizens to appreciate China's achievements over the last 70 years.

Those who sacrificed for their country will not be forgotten in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the PRC's founding. Local authorities will visit veterans, old Party members and the families of martyrs.

Performers from Hong Kong, Macao and the island of Taiwan, who love the motherland and uphold the "one country, two systems" principle and support the reunification of China, will perform at a gala on October 1.

A fireworks show will also be held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the PRC's establishment.