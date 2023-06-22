Chitrali expresses concerns over significant increase in flour prices in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Member of the National Assembly from Chitral, raised concerns about the significant increase in the price of flour in Chitral.

Pointing out the flour prices in the National Assembly on Thursday, he said that the price of 100 kg of flour had risen from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,615, which he deemed as unjustified.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali further explained that Chitral had limited cultivable land, comprising only 2 percent of the total area and lacked significant industrial activities. These factors contribute to the vulnerability of the local population to price fluctuations and increases, he expressed.

In an effort to address the issue, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali stated that he had already written a letter to the Prime Minister, urging immediate action. He also mentioned that a meeting to discuss this matter would be organized soon.

Highlighting the potential consequences of the price hike, he emphasized that if the increased prices were not reversed, the people of the area may resort to protests to express their dissatisfaction.

Moulana Chitrali appealed to the Prime Minister to take prompt notice of the issue and arrange a meeting to find out a resolution.