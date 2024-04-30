Christian lawyers' delegation calls on law minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A delegation from the Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) and the Christian Lawyers Association Pakistan (CLA) on Tuesday called on Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The delegation was led by MRIF Chairman Samuel Payara and CLA President Advocate Adnan Shamim Bhatti.

The delegation focused on critical issues concerning the implementation of minority rights and enhancing the role of National Commission for Minorities.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Christian Marriage Act of 1872 and the appointments of Christian Marriage Registrar.

Furthermore, suggestions were given regarding legislative measures for sanitation workers' safety, as per recent Supreme Court rulings, and the establishment of National Minority Culture Awards.

They also suggested amendments to the Christian Marriage Act. The Law minister lauded and welcomed all the suggestions by the participants assured full cooperation and pledged to involve provincial government in further actions. This dialogue underscores the government's commitment to upholding minority rights in Pakistan.