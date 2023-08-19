Christian leaders call for judicial probe into Jaranwala tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) : Former Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has called for setting up a judicial commission headed by a high court judge for a transparent investigation into the Jaranwala tragedy.

In a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday, he along with other leaders underlined the importance of bringing to the fore the motives behind blasphemy allegations. They demanded accountability of those involved in the encirclement and torching of churches and homes and called for severe punishment to those who made hate speeches and an apology to the state of Pakistan.

Addressing the press conference, Ijaz Alam Augustine condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and said that in the 76-year history of Pakistan, such an incident of burning churches, schools and Bibles had never happened. "Today, the Christian community is very sad all over the world. We have a question from the Punjab government that when the miscreants first acted at 5am, why did the police and the administration reach the crime scene after sixteen hours? Why were the riots not stopped and why was the police absent? Churches were burnt in the presence of the police. We demand that the administration be brought to justice. Why was a Christian Assistant Commissioner suspended?" Ijaz Alam emphasized that had the criminals involved in the incidents of Shanti Nagar, Joseph Colony and Gojra been punished, the Jaranwala tragedy might not have happened today.

" Tolerance Movement Chairman of Samson Salamat said, "My question is why the Chief Minister of Punjab has not yet visited Jaranwala? He is only meeting representatives of religious minorities in his office. The government of Punjab has announced construction and repair of churches and houses but we demand that justice be provided immediately. The Christian community protested together with their Muslim brothers against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Norway and sent a message to the world that we are all Pakistanis." Pakistan Minorities Alliance Chairman Tahir Naveed Chaudhry and Akmal Bhatti Advocate appealed for the protection of the Christian community. They demanded legislation in the next parliament and appealed for the establishment of an internal action committee.

Shahid Rehmat, Chief Executive of Youth Development Foundation, said, "We all have to ensure prevention of such incidents in the future." He insisted on taking emergency measures to rebuild the homes of the Christian community. He said, "We all have to promote interfaith harmony among ourselves so that the path of those who spread hatred can be blocked".

Pastor John A.D, Bishop Sylvester Tahir Bhatti, Bishop Dominic Javed and Bishop Tauqeer Nasir emphasized ensuring the safety of the Christian community and announced that their peaceful protest would continue till the Christian community gets justice and protection.