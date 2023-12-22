Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A cake-cutting ceremony was held by the Directorate of Student Affairs and State Office, Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zille Huma Nazli participated in the ceremony, arranged for the Christian employees.

Addressing the ceremony, she prayed for prosperity and happiness of all Pakistanis.

Addressing minorities, she said "you are part of Pakistan and we all equally share your joys". She greeted the Christians employees, distributed gifts among them and cut the Christmas cake.

Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Dr Saima Akram, Director Students Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Registrar Asif A. Malik and others were present.