Open Menu

Christmas Cake-cutting Ceremony At Women University

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A cake-cutting ceremony was held by the Directorate of Student Affairs and State Office, Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zille Huma Nazli participated in the ceremony, arranged for the Christian employees.

Addressing the ceremony, she prayed for prosperity and happiness of all Pakistanis.

Addressing minorities, she said "you are part of Pakistan and we all equally share your joys". She greeted the Christians employees, distributed gifts among them and cut the Christmas cake.

Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Dr Saima Akram, Director Students Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Registrar Asif A. Malik and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Christmas Student Women Christian All Government Share Asma Aziz

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

2 hours ago
 SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about l ..

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

3 hours ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

3 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

4 hours ago
Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

6 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

6 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

10 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan