Christmas celebrates in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Christmas festive was celebrated on Monday with religious zeal and enthusiasm in the five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot of Larkana division.

Special services were organized at the churches in the five districts of the Larkana division, where prayers were also offered for global peace, national integrity, solidarity and prosperity.

The Christian community celebrated Christmas by wearing new dresses and the Santa Claus distributed gifts among the children.They had also decorated churches and houses. After the church services, members of the Christian community visited friends and relatives distributed sweets and cakes and held feasts.

In Larkana, Christmas Day was celebrated with religious enthusiasm by the Christian community. A ceremony was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the city, in which Christian men including Father Ashfaq George, Danish Sami, Anthony Sahotra, Sohail Jervez, Parvez Michael, Khushi Peters, Naeem Khushi, women, children and youths participated in a large numbers in the event, wearing new costumes. In the event, the children and youths of the Christian community made the event four moons by presenting tableaus on Christmas songs.

Later, the leaders of the Christian community cut the birthday cake together and offered special prayers for the country's security and prosperity. Addressing the ceremony, Father Ashfaq George and others said that today is a very holy and beneficial day for the Christian community.

The leaders said that December 25 is the birth day of the Prophet Jesus Christ, and we pay great respect to this day, with respect, enthusiasm and enthusiasm by organizing events and cutting birthday cakes.

They said that Christmas day is a day of Eid for us, on this day we wear new clothes prepare good food and Congratulate each other on Christmas. They said on this day, our Prophet Jesus Christ came to this world, freed the world from oppression, oppression, exploitation and mental slavery and brought it to light. They also said that on this day we have to mediate that we live our lives by following the teachings of the Prophet Jesus Christ and the principles of his holy life, which includes success and prosperity.

They said that instead of giving up on patience, we have to work with patience by which worldly affairs can be improved because a person with patience and truth is always a leader.

They said that Sindh government, Larkana administration and district police have fully supported us in celebrating Christmas.Meanwhile, on the occasion of Christmas, the men and women of the Christian community worshipped in the churches and special prayers were offered for the safety and prosperity of the country.

Under tight security measures taken by the Police department in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot of Larkana division. Besides, personnel of various law enforcement agencies were deployed at churches, other religious places and Christian localities to keep a strict watch on miscreants.