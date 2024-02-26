Citizens To Get Civic Facilities By Excise Deptt At Fatima Jinnah Park
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Excise Department is providing civic facilities to residents of the Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access of various essential services at Fatima Jinnah Park (Bolan Gate) here on Monday, under the ICT doorstep initiative.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the excise staff will be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, and the citizens hailing from nearby areas of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F-9 can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.
He said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.
This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.
In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven farmers booked over water theft9 minutes ago
-
PTI’s body completes consultation for formation of 15 to 20-member KP cabinet9 minutes ago
-
One killed, 39 injured as bus falls in gorge at Dir Lower9 minutes ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif19 minutes ago
-
Building reduce to ashes as fire engulfs in Karachi19 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly25 minutes ago
-
LRH OPD to remain open on Saturday: Spokesman30 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today32 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Mitsui representative explore ways to increase investment40 minutes ago
-
Expert advises islooiites to increase water intake, stay away from green areas ahead of pollen seaso ..50 minutes ago
-
IIOJK civil society urges India to take steps for peaceful Kashmir solution59 minutes ago