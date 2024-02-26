Open Menu

Citizens To Get Civic Facilities By Excise Deptt At Fatima Jinnah Park

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Excise Department is providing civic facilities to residents of the Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access of various essential services at Fatima Jinnah Park (Bolan Gate) here on Monday, under the ICT doorstep initiative.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the excise staff will be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, and the citizens hailing from nearby areas of Fatima Jinnah Park Bolan Gate F-9 can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.

He said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.

This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.

In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.

