Civil Defence Training Continues

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Civil defence training continues

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Civil defence basic general, fire fighting, first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)

training organized by the civil defence department in industrial and commercial institutions,

public sector offices, schools and colleges, was going on successfully.

In this regard, under the supervision of Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Narowal, a training session

was organized at The Oxford Grammar school, Narowal, in which students were imparting

training.

Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla delivered lecture to the students about the importance

civil defence during the training.

