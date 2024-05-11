Civil Defence Training Continues
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Civil defence basic general, fire fighting, first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)
training organized by the civil defence department in industrial and commercial institutions,
public sector offices, schools and colleges, was going on successfully.
In this regard, under the supervision of Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Narowal, a training session
was organized at The Oxford Grammar school, Narowal, in which students were imparting
training.
Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla delivered lecture to the students about the importance
civil defence during the training.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police net three POs5 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries15 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet Majeed Amjad observed15 minutes ago
-
Air pollution causes by marble, bricks kiln factories irked residents of Peshawar54 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood1 hour ago
-
38 power pilferers caught1 hour ago
-
Three petrol agencies sealed1 hour ago
-
PM's coordinator extends best wishes to Punjab's new Governor1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 131 hour ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter1 hour ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries1 hour ago
-
PIA's first pre Hajj flight departs for Madinah from Karachi2 hours ago