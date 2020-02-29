Civil Defense Day to be observed on Sunday

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:57 PM

District Administration and District Civil Defence Department will jointly arrange an awareness walk here on Sunday to mark International Civil Defense Day and to highlight the significance and importance of the civil defence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration and District Civil Defence Department will jointly arrange an awareness walk here on Sunday to mark International Civil Defense Day and to highlight the significance and importance of the civil defence.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali will lead the walk which will start from Zila Council Chowk and the participants holding banners and placards will march on various city roads up to Clock Tower Chowk where the officers of Civil Defense will address the rally.

