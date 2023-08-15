Civil society organizations urge to implement anti-tobacco laws

Leading civil society organizations and public health advocates have expressed their concerns about the violation of tobacco control laws by tobacco manufacturers at various points of sale across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Leading civil society organizations and public health advocates have expressed their concerns about the violation of tobacco control laws by tobacco manufacturers at various points of sale across the country.

This alarming trend has prompted a call for immediate action from the relevant stakeholders to enforce and strengthen tobacco control measures.

"The violation of tobacco control laws at the point of sales is deeply concerning," said Zeeshan Danish, Project Coordinator of Coalition for Tobacco Control Pakistan (CTC-Pak) representing various civil society organizations, in a statement.

"We have worked tirelessly to advocate for strong tobacco control measures and to protect our citizens, especially our youth, from the harmful effects of tobacco." It is disheartening to witness tobacco manufacturers undermining these efforts using deceptive marketing tactics targeting vulnerable populations, he added.

He said that the point-of-sale advertisement also remains a challenge as tobacco products are often displayed prominently near cash counters, making them easily accessible and appealing to consumers, including youth.

He said that this exposure normalizes tobacco use and increases the likelihood of impulse purchases. Furthermore, schemes and promotions announced by tobacco companies, such as price discounts or bonus offers, entice consumers and can lead to increased consumption.

These tactics undermine public health efforts and target vulnerable populations, including low-income individuals and youth, who may be more susceptible to price incentives, he added.

Zeeshan Danish emphasized that a multi-faceted approach is necessary to address these violations. Strengthening enforcement mechanisms and penalties for violating tobacco control laws is crucial, he added.

He said that collaborative efforts between government agencies, public health organizations, civil society and media can play a pivotal role in raising awareness and enforcing compliance with tobacco control laws.