CJP Qazi Faez Isa visits Mazar e Quaid, pays homage to father of nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid a wreath of flowers at the grave.

The CJP offered Fateha at Quaid's mausoleum and paid homage to the founder of the nation. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors' book.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was also accompanied by his spouse during his visit to the mausoleum.