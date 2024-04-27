Open Menu

CJP Qazi Faez Isa Visits Mazar E Quaid, Pays Homage To Father Of Nation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

CJP Qazi Faez Isa visits Mazar e Quaid, pays homage to father of nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and laid a wreath of flowers at the grave.

The CJP offered Fateha at Quaid's mausoleum and paid homage to the founder of the nation. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors' book.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was also accompanied by his spouse during his visit to the mausoleum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit

Recent Stories

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

24 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

28 minutes ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

1 hour ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

6 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

15 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

15 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

15 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan