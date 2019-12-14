UrduPoint.com
CJP Speaks On PIC Attack, Says Better Sense Will Prevail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

CJP speaks on PIC attack, says better sense will prevail

CJP Khosa appreciates the performance of Model Courts for disposal of cases.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 14th , 2019) Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa condemned the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), saying that better sense would prevail in future.

The CJP said that he was hopeful that better sense would prevail in the aftermath of the incident. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad here on Saturday.

At least 12 people died after lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Nov 11 in Shadman area of the provincial capital.

CJP Khosa said: "I can’t say more on this as the matter is sub judice before the Lahore High Court," . During his speech, he appreciated the role of model courts saying that “people were provided speedy justice with the help of model courts,”.

"Now, we're starting to get requests from people to shift their cases to model courts," he said. The CJP also said that the judiciary focused on two things primarily; first, the rollover system was changed and continuous hearings were held at model courts and secondly, the judiciary held the state responsible for producing witnesses and evidence before the court. Justice Khosa said that the complainant was given the task to produce evidence and witnesses in the cases but the issue was identified and rectified now. Concluding his speech, he thanked lawyers and judges for their support in ensuring the success of model courts for timely justice to the masses.

