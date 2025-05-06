CJP Vows To Expedite Pending Cases By Using Modern Technology
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 07:14 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has announced that modern technology will be utilized to expedite the disposal of pending court cases, with special priority given to appeals in death penalty and life imprisonment cases
Speaking to members of the Supreme Court Press Association on Tuesday, Chief Justice Afridi emphasized the importance of judicial efficiency and reforms.
According to a statement issued by the association, he revealed that a meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee has been convened for May 26 and 27, during which judicial reforms will be thoroughly discussed. Chief Justices from all High Courts will participate in the session.
Sharing insights from his recent visit to China, Justice Afridi noted that the Chinese Supreme Court comprises 368 judges and currently has no pending cases — a feat achieved through effective use of technology. He expressed Pakistan's intent to adopt similar digital solutions, adding that the judiciary is moving toward a paperless system to enhance efficiency.
However, he cautioned that artificial intelligence cannot be employed with incomplete data.
The Chief Justice disclosed that three benches have been established in the Supreme Court for criminal cases. Two of these benches will work continuously, while one will exclusively hear death penalty appeals. "I want death penalty cases resolved swiftly," he stated, adding that nearly 1,200 life imprisonment cases are currently pending in the apex court.
Justice Afridi also spoke about anti-corruption efforts, informing the media that an Anti-Corruption Cell and hotline have been set up to encourage public reporting of corrupt practices. "We have received nearly 14,000 complaints so far," he reported.
In his address, the Chief Justice urged journalists to convey facts accurately and responsibly. “People deserve to hear the good that is happening, especially in these times,” he said. Emphasizing the rule of law, he concluded, “There is one parliament in the country, and it is their responsibility to make laws. We, as the judiciary, must respect and uphold the laws made by the parliament.”
