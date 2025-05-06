CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, economic revival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah here Tuesday chaired first high-level meeting on Provincial Action Plan at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, administrative secretaries, senior officials from law enforcement agencies, and representatives of Federal institutions and divisions. All Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers participated via video link.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the province’s overall security dynamics, current challenges and progress on various departmental tasks. Key areas of discussion included counter-terrorism efforts, public trust in state institutions, deficiencies in government infrastructure and various strategies.

The forum also assessed monitoring mechanisms for curbing illegal activities such as hawala/hundi transactions, smuggling, narcotics trafficking, precursor chemical movement, explosive shipments, illegal firearms, cross-border arms trade and vehicle smuggling. Proposals to strengthen the legal framework, improve forensic science facilities, introduce court-related interventions and expedite safe city projects were also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, CS underscored the central role of public engagement in shaping effective government policies. “Security is a collective responsibility, and the public remains its most critical stakeholder,” he stated. He emphasized that the voices of citizens, particularly expressed in Khuli Kacheris, must be effectively communicated to decision-makers to guide policy formulation.

He urged Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers to maintain continuous and meaningful engagement with local communities. “Only through regular interaction can we identify real issues, address public concerns, and build trust. Misconceptions can only be removed when the government answers people’s questions transparently and resolves their problems promptly,” he added.

The forum was also briefed on the livelihood and economic potential of various regions. The CS stressed the need for rapid economic development particularly in the merged districts to ensure that people experience the tangible benefits of government efforts. “Our goal is to create opportunities and bring about a visible improvement in people’s lives. Effective governance must reflect in the economic uplift of our citizens,” he said.

APP/mds/