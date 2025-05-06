- Home
- Pakistan
- CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, economic revival
CS Chairs First Meeting On Provincial Action Plan, Emphasizes Public Engagement, Economic Revival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:14 PM
Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah here Tuesday chaired first high-level meeting on Provincial Action Plan at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah here Tuesday chaired first high-level meeting on Provincial Action Plan at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, administrative secretaries, senior officials from law enforcement agencies, and representatives of Federal institutions and divisions. All Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers participated via video link.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the province’s overall security dynamics, current challenges and progress on various departmental tasks. Key areas of discussion included counter-terrorism efforts, public trust in state institutions, deficiencies in government infrastructure and various strategies.
The forum also assessed monitoring mechanisms for curbing illegal activities such as hawala/hundi transactions, smuggling, narcotics trafficking, precursor chemical movement, explosive shipments, illegal firearms, cross-border arms trade and vehicle smuggling. Proposals to strengthen the legal framework, improve forensic science facilities, introduce court-related interventions and expedite safe city projects were also reviewed.
Addressing the meeting, CS underscored the central role of public engagement in shaping effective government policies. “Security is a collective responsibility, and the public remains its most critical stakeholder,” he stated. He emphasized that the voices of citizens, particularly expressed in Khuli Kacheris, must be effectively communicated to decision-makers to guide policy formulation.
He urged Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers to maintain continuous and meaningful engagement with local communities. “Only through regular interaction can we identify real issues, address public concerns, and build trust. Misconceptions can only be removed when the government answers people’s questions transparently and resolves their problems promptly,” he added.
The forum was also briefed on the livelihood and economic potential of various regions. The CS stressed the need for rapid economic development particularly in the merged districts to ensure that people experience the tangible benefits of government efforts. “Our goal is to create opportunities and bring about a visible improvement in people’s lives. Effective governance must reflect in the economic uplift of our citizens,” he said.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discus ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan55 seconds ago
-
BTTN organizes seminar on Balochistan’s development and security55 seconds ago
-
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack2 minutes ago
-
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects2 minutes ago
-
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology2 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive2 minutes ago
-
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, economic revival2 minutes ago
-
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir Muqam5 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections5 minutes ago
-
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines5 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discuss overseas employmen ..5 minutes ago
-
NHA & Motorway Police mobilized to ensure quality facilities at Motorway service areas7 minutes ago