Open Menu

RWMC Starts Eid Ul Azha Cleanliness Awareness Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 07:14 PM

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has launched an awareness campaign under the “Suthra Punjab Program” to ensure cleanliness and hygiene for the coming Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has launched an awareness campaign under the “Suthra Punjab Program” to ensure cleanliness and hygiene for the coming Eid-ul-Azha.

Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, on Tuesday, said that the Communication and Social Mobilisation Teams, including male and female members, were visiting city markets, streets, educational institutions, parks and other places of the city.

“Awareness pamphlets are provided to the citizens, which contain cleanliness messages, timely disposal of garbage and complete procedures for availing the services of the waste management company.

He said that the public was also being informed about the procedure for filing complaints through helpline 1139, mobile app and social media platforms.

The CEO said that RWMC was committed to ensuring exemplary cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He further said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the “Suthra Punjab Program” has become a social movement.

Special visits were carried out to schools, colleges, and youth were urged to play their effective role in making the city a role model in Punjab, he added.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

9 minutes ago
 National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow

National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

9 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

9 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

9 minutes ago
 NUST hosts Green and Low Carbon Summit

NUST hosts Green and Low Carbon Summit

4 minutes ago
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

9 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

10 minutes ago
 Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

13 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

12 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan