RWMC Starts Eid Ul Azha Cleanliness Awareness Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 07:14 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has launched an awareness campaign under the “Suthra Punjab Program” to ensure cleanliness and hygiene for the coming Eid-ul-Azha.
Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, on Tuesday, said that the Communication and Social Mobilisation Teams, including male and female members, were visiting city markets, streets, educational institutions, parks and other places of the city.
“Awareness pamphlets are provided to the citizens, which contain cleanliness messages, timely disposal of garbage and complete procedures for availing the services of the waste management company.
”
He said that the public was also being informed about the procedure for filing complaints through helpline 1139, mobile app and social media platforms.
The CEO said that RWMC was committed to ensuring exemplary cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He further said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the “Suthra Punjab Program” has become a social movement.
Special visits were carried out to schools, colleges, and youth were urged to play their effective role in making the city a role model in Punjab, he added.
