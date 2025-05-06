Commissioner Inaugurates Iconic Monument In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The City of Saints continues to shine under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visionary beautification initiative. In line with this vision, Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan inaugurated a stunning monument at Dera Adda Chowk. The first of eight under-construction landmarks aimed at enhancing the city’s historical and aesthetic appeal.
The monument at Dera Adda Chowk has been completed through a successful public-private partnership, reflecting the administration's commitment to sustainable urban development. The inaugural ceremony was led by Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Khawaja Anees, who formally opened the site by cutting the ribbon. The event was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar and representatives of civil society.
Commissioner highlighted that the monument's artistic design was developed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), and praised the private sector's valuable contribution to the project.
He added that the administration was currently upgrading 22 bus stops and 18 roads across Multan as part of a comprehensive urban enhancement program.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari noted that landscaping and architectural lighting were also being installed at key locations, including the newly built monuments, to elevate the city's charm. He further emphasized the district administration’s appreciation for the private sector’s active role in the beautification efforts.
Locals have lauded the initiative, commending the divisional administration for its dedication to preserving and celebrating the cultural identity of Multan.
With rapid progress on ongoing projects, the city was set to emerge as a model of urban elegance in Southern Punjab.
