PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his landmark victory in Senate elections.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has once again demonstrated its political strength and public support with a resounding victory in the Senate elections. The PPP candidate Syed Waqar Mehdi secured a decisive win from the Sindh Assembly, bagging 111 votes, while his opponent from MQM could garner only 36 votes. This landslide victory is a testament to the party’s firm political standing in Sindh and the confidence it enjoys among the electorate, it said.

In recognition of this remarkable success, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen extended their heartfelt congratulations to Syed Waqar Mehdi.

They hailed the triumph as a result of the tireless efforts of party workers and the visionary leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alongside the party’s unwavering commitment to pro-people policies.

The party leaders said that Waqar Mehdi’s victory reaffirms that the PPP was the true symbol of the federation and the only political force representing all provinces. With an even stronger presence in the Senate, the party is well-positioned to advocate for public interests and ensure the continuity of democratic values across the nation, they added.