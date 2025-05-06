Open Menu

PPP South Punjab Congratulates Waqar Mehdi On Victory In Senate Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

The leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his landmark victory in Senate elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his landmark victory in Senate elections.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has once again demonstrated its political strength and public support with a resounding victory in the Senate elections. The PPP candidate Syed Waqar Mehdi secured a decisive win from the Sindh Assembly, bagging 111 votes, while his opponent from MQM could garner only 36 votes. This landslide victory is a testament to the party’s firm political standing in Sindh and the confidence it enjoys among the electorate, it said.

In recognition of this remarkable success, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen extended their heartfelt congratulations to Syed Waqar Mehdi.

They hailed the triumph as a result of the tireless efforts of party workers and the visionary leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, alongside the party’s unwavering commitment to pro-people policies.

The party leaders said that Waqar Mehdi’s victory reaffirms that the PPP was the true symbol of the federation and the only political force representing all provinces. With an even stronger presence in the Senate, the party is well-positioned to advocate for public interests and ensure the continuity of democratic values across the nation, they added.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan

9 minutes ago
 National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow

National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorist ..

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack

9 minutes ago
 Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamab ..

Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

9 minutes ago
 CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern ..

CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology

9 minutes ago
 NUST hosts Green and Low Carbon Summit

NUST hosts Green and Low Carbon Summit

4 minutes ago
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness driv ..

RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive

9 minutes ago
 CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, ..

CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..

10 minutes ago
 Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to f ..

Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..

13 minutes ago
 HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

12 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on vict ..

PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections

13 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan