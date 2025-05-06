Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir Muqam

Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam, on Tuesday called India’s allegations against Pakistan an “excuse” to further oppress the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam, on Tuesday called India’s allegations against Pakistan an “excuse” to further oppress the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Speaking in the National Assembly, Amir Muqam said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used these accusations as a cover to continue suppressing Kashmiris and to prevent Pakistan from offering moral, political, and diplomatic support to them.

He said that Pakistan stands united, backing its army, and pointed out that Modi’s accusations were a way to distract from his own government’s weaknesses.

Amir Muqam praised the resolve of the Pakistani people, stating that every citizen is a soldier, and that India would have to fight the entire nation if it came to that. He also reiterated Pakistan's offer for a transparent investigation into the recent incident but noted that India has not responded.

He criticised India’s habit of blaming Pakistan after every incident, calling it a tactic to divert attention from their failures.

Amir Muqam also condemned India's ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, noting that for the past 77 years, Kashmiris have faced brutal oppression, with over 100,000 deaths, 7,000 killed in custody, and thousands of homes destroyed.

He highlighted that many innocent Kashmiris are still imprisoned, urging the world to take notice of these atrocities.

The minister praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for raising the Kashmir issue forcefully on international platforms. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination.

Muqam strongly condemned India’s propaganda and accused the Modi government of trying to divert global attention from its internal issues through baseless accusations against Pakistan. He also declared that India’s efforts to isolate Pakistan on international forums were failing and that India’s support was dwindling both abroad and within the country.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan can counter any propaganda or aggression, and that the nation would remain united to confront any threat. “If a critical test comes, every single citizen will stand together to protect Pakistan,” he added.

