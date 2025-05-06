Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects

A delegation of trainee officers from the Punjab Institute of Management and Professional Development (PIMPD) visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Tuesday to observe the authority’s development initiatives and service delivery systems in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A delegation of trainee officers from the Punjab Institute of Management and Professional Development (PIMPD) visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Tuesday to observe the authority’s development initiatives and service delivery systems in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with senior officials, welcomed the delegation.

Addressing the officers, Randhawa emphasized the importance of teamwork, innovation, and public-private partnerships in improving civic services.

"Providing the best facilities to citizens is our top priority, and exploring new revenue streams is essential for sustainable development," he said.

The officers were briefed on CDA’s ongoing projects and reforms.

They praised the authority’s efforts in urban development and modernization, with instructors calling the initiatives "commendable."

Randhawa lauded the trainees as "the nation’s true assets," urging them to contribute to national progress through professionalism and dedication.