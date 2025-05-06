Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Meets Federal Minister To Discuss Overseas Employment Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday met with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, to discuss various proposals related to overseas employment and skills development.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi was also present at the meeting.

The discussion focused on the challenges faced by Pakistani expatriates, particularly those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Gulf countries.

Governor Kundi emphasized that people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa often face significant hurdles in securing employment abroad.

He proposed the establishment of a labor colony, hospital, and Protectorate Office in Dera Ismail Khan to better support overseas workers of the areas.

The Governor also stressed the need for a dedicated quota for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents in foreign employment and skill development programs.

He extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit the province.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain assured the Governor that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a priority for the government in terms of overseas employment opportunities.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing merit-based opportunities for youth.

The Minister said that, following Islamabad, Punjab has approved the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis, and emphasized the need for similar legislation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In response, Governor Kundi pledged full support for the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis in the province, aiming to ensure their issues are addressed efficiently and justly.

