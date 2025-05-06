Seven Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Mach Terrorists Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 07:14 PM
Seven brave sons of soil on Tuesday embraced martyrdoms when terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, so called ‘Baloch Liberation Army’ targeted their vehicle with an improvised explosive device in general area Mach, Kachhi District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Seven brave sons of soil on Tuesday embraced martyrdoms when terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, so called ‘Baloch Liberation Army’ targeted their vehicle with an improvised explosive device in general area Mach, Kachhi District.
Those who embraced Shahadat included Subedar Umar Farooq (age 42 years; resident of Karachi), Naik Asif Khan (age 28 years; resident of District Karak), Naik Mashkoor Ali (age 28 years; resident of District Orakzai), Sepoy Tariq Nawaz (age 26 years; resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz (age 28 years; resident of District Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Asim (age 22 years; resident of District Karak) and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan (age 28 years; resident of District Kohat), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, and perpetrators of this henious and cowardly act will be brought to justice,” it further said.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve.
“Nefarious designs of India and its proxies operating on Pakistani soil will be defeated by the valiant security forces, LEAs and the brave nation of Pakistan, InshaAllah,” the press release said.
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology
NUST hosts Green and Low Carbon Summit
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, ..
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir ..
HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaches London on t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan6 minutes ago
-
BTTN organizes seminar on Balochistan’s development and security6 minutes ago
-
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack7 minutes ago
-
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects7 minutes ago
-
CJP vows to expedite pending cases by using modern technology7 minutes ago
-
NUST hosts Green and Low Carbon Summit2 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts Eid Ul Azha cleanliness awareness drive7 minutes ago
-
CS chairs first meeting on Provincial Action Plan, emphasizes public engagement, economic revival7 minutes ago
-
Indian allegations against Pakistan, a tactic to further oppress Kashmiris: Amir Muqam10 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab congratulates Waqar Mehdi on victory in Senate elections10 minutes ago
-
Restaurant owners demands action on power outages, unjust fines10 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi meets Federal Minister to discuss overseas employmen ..10 minutes ago