BTTN Organizes Seminar On Balochistan’s Development And Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:15 PM
The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) successfully hosted a National Seminar titled “Balochistan: Initiatives for its Development and Security – Challenges and Way Forward” at the BUITEMS, Quetta
The seminar gathered leading policymakers, academics, and experts to discuss critical developmental and security challenges in Balochistan, said a news release.
The event began with an opening address by Executive Director of BTTN, Dr. Zafar Khan primarily highlighting that Balochistan cannot be ignored. We are lying in the geopolitical and geostrategic crush zone.
Major powers competing strategies and their geopolitical interests in the region are influencing our policies and strategies on how and why we need to quickly accommodate ourselves to the evolving changing world order. This was followed by two engaging sessions.
Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS, Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez focused on “Balochistan—Security and Strategic Issues.” Speakers included Dr. Zafar Khan, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Jamali, and Ambassador (R) Asif Khan Durrani, who discussed the province’s geostrategic relevance, governance, and security landscape. This session highlighted that our political representatives, drawn from local electorates, and a bureaucracy that is 95 percent local, are essential to delivering good governance.
It stressed on the need for stronger collaboration between political leadership and bureaucracy to bridge service gaps.
“Khushhal Balochistan is Khushhal Pakistan”—the prosperity of Balochistan is directly linked to the future of Pakistan. Balochistan is truly the crown jewel of Pakistan, and with integrity and commitment, we can unlock its full potential, he added.
Session II, led by Dr. Siraj Bashir Baloch, Director of Research at BTTN, explored “Balochistan’s Non-Traditional Security Threats.” Esteemed speakers Prof. Dr. Aziz Ahmed, Dr. Fozia Baloch, and Dr. Sana Ullah Panezai shared insights on socio-economic uplift, health, education, and environmental issues.
Justice (Retd.) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, former Governor of Balochistan, praised BTTN’s pivotal role in enhancing research and policy dialogue. He highlighted the expertise and commitments demonstrated by BTTN and underscore the importance of BTTN’s work. He further added that the decision-making today requires depth and precision, and think tanks provide the unbiased, research-backed guidance we need. Socio-economic uplift initiatives including in health, education, and CPEC projects are dedicated to local benefit, and the Federal Government prioritizes Balochistan’s development equitably he said. He stressed on countering foreign-supported anti-state elements who sabotage progress and undermine foreign direct investment potential in Balochistan.”
