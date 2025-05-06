HBL PSL returns to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face Quetta Gladiators

The action in the HBL Pakistan Super League X will resume in Rawalpindi on Wednesday after a one-day break, with defending champions Islamabad United set to face an in-form Quetta Gladiators side at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The action in the HBL Pakistan Super League X will resume in Rawalpindi on Wednesday after a one-day break, with defending champions Islamabad United set to face an in-form Quetta Gladiators side at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the current edition of the league. Quetta Gladiators clinched a thrilling victory by two wickets in their first encounter.

Quetta have already sealed a spot in the playoffs, while Islamabad United will be looking to bounce back after suffering three consecutive defeats in their recent outings.

Fans can purchase tickets both at box offices and online through the official link: pcb.tcs.com.pk.