Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Reaches London On Three-day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has arrived in London on three-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

Upon his arrival at the London Heathrow airport, the minister was received by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal and other officials, said a press release received here on Tuesday.

The visit is aimed at strengthening economic ties, attracting foreign investment, and engaging with British government officials, global financial institutions, and business leaders in the UK.

A notable engagement involves participation in an investment round-table titled “Pakistan Access Day,” curated by Jefferies, a prominent investment banking firm in the UK.

The minister will also attend a round-table discussion with UK-based technology investors, focusing on opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, mining and healthcare.

