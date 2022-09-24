UrduPoint.com

Claim Assessment Committee Visits Tank's Flood Hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022

The government was taking concrete steps to extend relief to flood affected people by providing timely compensation for the losses they suffered in wake of recent flooding

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The government was taking concrete steps to extend relief to flood affected people by providing timely compensation for the losses they suffered in wake of recent flooding.

In this regard, claim assessment committee led by Assistant Commissioner Tribal Ikram Ullah visited flood affected areas including Insaf colony and its suburbs to collect data about damages caused to the houses of people in the area.

It visited door-to-door and collected data electronically through the mobile application which has been devised to ensure efficient management and utilization of flood relief funds.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that the government was taking pains to provide due rights to each flood-affected person in a transparent manner and in this regard training had been imparted to field staff about mobile applications developed for the survey.

He said that district administration would not leave the flood affected people alone in this difficult time and was making all out efforts to extend relief to residents, especially those who suffered losses during the recent flooding.

On this occasion, Naib Tehsildar Ehsan Ullah, DCMAs, and representatives of C&W, Irrigation, Agriculture and Livestock departments were also present.

