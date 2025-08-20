Open Menu

Clean Drinking Water Vital For Healthy Human Life: Chairman Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 06:57 PM

Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani on Wednesday said that clean drinking water was vital for a healthy and prosperous human life

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Murree Sparkletts RO Plant and Water Line at Hattar Industrial Area, the Chairman Senate while appreciating the organizers for promotion of clean drinking water said that it was a great service to people.

He said unhygienic water exposes people to serious waterborne diseases. He said that provision of clean drinking water to people Govt top priority.

Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan was confronted to the monster challenge of unemployment and promotion of industries imperative to create jobs opportunities for youth.

Earlier, upon arrival, he was giving detailed briefing by the Murree Sparklets RO Plant and Water Line at Hattar prior to warm welcomed to him.

