DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Director General Fisheries Balochistan, Atiqullah Khan on Wednesday assured that the institution would take steps on priority basis for the repair and improvement of the trout fish hatchery so that the fisheries sector could be further promoted.

He said this while visiting the trout fish hatchery located in Unnah Urak area of Quetta.

On this occasion, he was given a detailed briefing about the hatchery by Fisheries Inspector Noor Muhammad Kakar, this hatchery was established in 1958 and has been severely affected by the recent floods.

The DG Fisheries visited in connection with the arrangements for the repair and rehabilitation of the hatchery so that this valuable asset can be made functional and efficient again.

The hatchery currently has about 120 brooders and produces an estimated 65,000 fish seeds annually, which are later supplied to nearby fresh water dams.

