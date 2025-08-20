Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Zia-ur-Rehman and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ayaz visited Shamlai to review the ongoing search and rescue operation in Mohallah Cheena, Dheri Haleem, situated on the border of Battagram and Mansehra districts.
According to officials, the operation is being carried out under the supervision of the District Administration Battagram and is led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Habibullah and Tehsildar Saeed Ahmed. Teams from the revenue department, Rescue 1122, police, forest department, TMA Battagram, and local volunteers are actively participating.
Rescue teams recovered another body on Wednesday morning, bringing the death toll to 18. The officials on-site praised the tireless efforts of the district administration, police, revenue staff, TMA, and other rescue teams who have been engaged in the operation since Friday morning.
ADC Zia-ur-Rehman and DPO Muhammad Ayaz also lauded the cooperation of local residents, stating that their support had greatly assisted rescue teams in retrieving bodies of missing persons from the Nandhar River.
