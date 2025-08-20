Open Menu

LDP To Deliver Durable, Citizen-friendly Infrastructure: DC

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has said that the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) is aimed at providing lasting relief and improved facilities to citizens, with projects being executed to the highest standards of engineering and transparency

Reviewing the progress of development works at Lakshmi Chowk and Bhogiwal Road in Tehsil Shalimar, here on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said the ongoing schemes would significantly improve traffic flow, ease public mobility, and upgrade civic infrastructure in Lahore.

He assured that the district administration is committed to delivering durable and citizen-friendly projects, emphasizing that the Lahore Development Programme reflects Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of modern urban development.

The DC noted that all works are being closely monitored to ensure they are completed on time, without compromise on quality or transparency, so that residents can benefit from safe, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza reviewed anti-dengue measures in Tehsil Shalimar, inspecting Bhogiwal Road, Lakshmi Chowk, and surrounding areas and directed strict supervision of spray operations, including treatment of 10 houses around any property where larvae are found.

The DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the campaign, stressing that prevention and public cooperation are key to eliminating dengue. He said field teams must work with full dedication, while special focus is being placed on identifying and eliminating dengue hotspots.

