Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kiani has expressed profound grief over the passing of the mother of senior journalist and anchorperson Absar Alam.

In a message of condolence, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Absar Alam and his family, praying that Allah Almighty elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in Jannah and grant strength and patience to the bereaved family.