Modern Blood Bank Inaugurated At Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 07:02 PM

A significant milestone in healthcare was achieved with the grand inauguration of a modern blood bank at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, established by Indus Hospital. The ceremony was attended by prominent officials, including Director Health Services Abdul Shakoor Jarwar, District Health Officer Dr. Sandeep Kumar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Hem Ji, said a report here Wednesday

According to the details, the blood bank is equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring the availability of safe blood and blood components.

Indus Hospital's blood banks are known for their strict quality control practices, including testing for transfusion-transmitted infections like hepatitis B and C, HIV, and malaria. The facility will provide round-the-clock services, including platelet apheresis and peripheral stem cell harvesting. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and special prayers for the success of this noble initiative and the welfare of the public.

