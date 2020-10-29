UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Change Ministry Prepares First Ever Red Data Book Survey

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:59 PM

Climate Change Ministry prepares first ever Red Data Book survey

The Ministry of Climate Change has maintained country's first National Red Data Book survey of mammals under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project (phase-I).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change has maintained country's first National Red Data Book survey of mammals under Ten billion Tree Tsunami project (phase-I).

The initiative has been taken despite major cut in PSDP releases of 80 percent in funds being provided for the project amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time that such database related to mammals and other native wildlife species is being prepared for informed decision making, Project Director TBTT Joint Secretary MoCC Suleman Khan Warraich told APP.

"Due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's keen interest in biodiversity and ecosystem conservation the ministry has taken an initiative to develop first ever National Red Data Book on Mammals of Pakistan based on population estimates, under the umbrella of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Phase-I." he said.

Warraich said a 45-member team comprising of MoCC, Zoological Survey of Pakistan, Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, local universities' interns, media interns and international organizations namely IUCN and WWF was constituted to conduct survey of Punjab Urial (Ovis vignei punjabensis).

This initiative would help in assessing the outcome of previous policies particularly that of trophy hunting aimed at reviving the dwindling number of endangered species.

The Survey, he said started from October 10 and had concluded at October 25 where the teams returned consequently to tabulate the data.

The survey was being carried in the five districts of Punjab including Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali and Khushab.

The TBTT project director noted that transparency and international standardisation was ensured through double observer method to estimate the population of Punjab Urial.

He said under the Red Data Book, survey of Markhor, Ibex and Blue Sheep in Gilgit Baltistan, Ibex and Blanford Urial in Sindh, Suleman Markhor, Afghan Urial and Ibex in Balochistan and Kashmiri Markhor, Grey Goral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be carried out.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Tsunami Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Attock October Media From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Nice

49 seconds ago

GCC Secretary General denounces terrorist attack i ..

54 seconds ago

Ayaz Sadiq's statement have hurt people, Pak Army' ..

1 minute ago

Pellegrina tests negative and ends coronavirus qua ..

1 minute ago

PML-N hatching conspiracies against national insti ..

1 minute ago

PML-N playing politics of hypocrisy for personal g ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.